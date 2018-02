KIRTLAND, Ohio – It’s been a very tough week for students and parents all over the country, after 17 people died in a Florida school shooting on Valentine’s Day and a middle-school student in Jackson Township shot himself inside a school Tuesday.

So some Kirtland folks decided that what students, parents and educators needed as they drove to school were some signs of love, hope and support. Here’s how they got their message across:

❤️ the positive signs greeting students, families and staff on campus. #hornetpride pic.twitter.com/rAczO0ZeHU — Kirtland Elementary (@KESHornets) February 20, 2018