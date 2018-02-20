Show Info: February 20, 2018
Medina Salsa Company
Bigger and better! A Medina favorite has expanded into a restaurant!
www.medinasalsa.com
Sibling Revelry Brewing
Raise your glass and toast to a local brewery!
29305 Clemens Road
Westlake, Ohio 44145
www.SiblingRevelryBrewing.com
Our Favorite Things Boutique
Step up your style for spring without going broke!
12730 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland
www.ourfavoritethings.biz
Canary Travel
Get more out of your vacation!
http://www.canarytravel.com
The Studios Upstairs
It’s time for man crafting with bacon!
39 W Main St (37.68 mi)
Seville, Ohio 44273
(216) 956-9746
Local Brews Local Grooves
It’s never too early to plan your weekend! There’s a big event happening at the House of Blues!
Saturday, February 24th @ 6pm
House of Blues
Drink beer, eat food & rock out
www.HouseOfBlues.com
Vitamix
Soup is on the menu!
8615 Usher Road
Cleveland, OH 44138-2103
440-782-2116
www.vitamix.com
Vera’s Bakery
You need something to dip into that soup, right? How about fresh bread? Head to the West Side Market!
http://westsidemarket.org/vendor/veras-bakery/
Dr. Marc
February is heart month. Today, Dr. Marc shared what women need to know about heart diseases.