× Show Info: February 20, 2018

Medina Salsa Company

Bigger and better! A Medina favorite has expanded into a restaurant!

www.medinasalsa.com

Sibling Revelry Brewing

Raise your glass and toast to a local brewery!

29305 Clemens Road

Westlake, Ohio 44145

www.SiblingRevelryBrewing.com

Our Favorite Things Boutique

Step up your style for spring without going broke!

12730 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland

www.ourfavoritethings.biz

Canary Travel

Get more out of your vacation!

http://www.canarytravel.com

The Studios Upstairs

It’s time for man crafting with bacon!

39 W Main St (37.68 mi)

Seville, Ohio 44273

(216) 956-9746

Local Brews Local Grooves

It’s never too early to plan your weekend! There’s a big event happening at the House of Blues!

Saturday, February 24th @ 6pm

House of Blues

Drink beer, eat food & rock out

www.HouseOfBlues.com

Vitamix

Soup is on the menu!

8615 Usher Road

Cleveland, OH 44138-2103

440-782-2116

www.vitamix.com

Vera’s Bakery

You need something to dip into that soup, right? How about fresh bread? Head to the West Side Market!

http://westsidemarket.org/vendor/veras-bakery/

Dr. Marc

February is heart month. Today, Dr. Marc shared what women need to know about heart diseases.