× Update: suspect in custody, Dover Center Road will reopen

WESTLAKE, Ohio – A portion of Dover Center Road in Westlake was closed Tuesday night as police investigated a report of gunshots.

Police received the call about the gunshots and went out to the area of the road they were reported to have come from. The did identify a male inside a home who might have been involved. As police attempted to contact this person, they have closed Dover Center between Detroit and Hilliard Roads.

Just before 8:30 pm, police reported that the suspect had been taken into custody without incident.

The road reopened shortly after that.