Missing: Frederick Jessmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Frederick Jessmer, 17, was last seen Feb. 11 in Cuyahoga Falls.

Frederick is 5'4" tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cuyahoga Falls police at 330-928-2181.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.