AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man accused of shooting and killing a 4-year-old girl who was in a car with her three sisters appeared in court Tuesday.

Police say Darnell Bitting, 31, fired an assault rifle at the car following a fight with his girlfriend at a Mercer Avenue home on Friday.

The bullet hit Janaya Swain, who was in the backseat of the car.

Officers arrested Bitting Saturday. He had several guns in a duffel bag.

He faces several charges, including murder.

