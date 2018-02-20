Westerville City Council to give fallen officer’s K-9 to his family

WESTERVILLE, Ohio – The K-9 partner of a fallen Westerville, Ohio, police officer will be officially given to his family at the Westerville, Ohio city council meeting Tuesday.

Westerville Police Officers Joering, 39 and Anthony Morelli, 54, were shot and killed while responding to a 911 hang-up on February 10. Jeoring was partnered with K-9 Sam. Sam was in Joering’s cruiser when the deadly shooting happened.

Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said the therapeutic value of having Sam stay with the family is “immeasurable.” “You’ve got three little girls that are hurting real bad,” the chief said.

Fallen Officer Eric Joering's K9 Sam to retire; will live with Joering's wife & 3 young daughtershttps://t.co/llIjoqAT0F #10TV pic.twitter.com/VOGwa6ibFq — 10TV.com (@10TV) February 13, 2018

**Continuing coverage, here**