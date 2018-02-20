Jackson Local Schools to reopen Wednesday; counselors available at all schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Jackson Local Schools announced Tuesday evening that all of its school buildings will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Authorities said a 7th-grader shot himself inside Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday morning. His condition is not known.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink said there was one gun, but officers discovered other items in the boy's backpack.

"We believe what we have found to be just some distractionary-type devices, but nothing anything that would be explosive that would have done harm to others," Brink said. He said it was not a bomb.

No one else was injured. Students were released to their parents following the incident.

Jackson Local Schools explained why they planned to reopen Wednesday: "Our goal is to maintain the normalcy of the school day. Please be sensitive to misinformation circulating through social media."

The school district also said it will have counseling and a mental health team available to support students and staff in all school buildings.

"We are partnering with the Jackson Township Police Department, and we will have additional law enforcement personnel present in all school buildings. We cherish our partnership with parents and will support any parent deciding to keep their child at home tomorrow," the post continued.

