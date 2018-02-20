I-Team: 7th grader who shot himself on campus may have had explosives in backpack

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fox 8 I-Team is learning that a 7th grader who shot himself on campus Tuesday morning may have had explosives in his backpack.

Multiple sources tell the I-Team that bomb dogs were sent to the school to search after the incident.

All Jackson Local Schools were placed on lockdown earlier this morning after the student apparently shot himself in a school building. It happened at just before 8 a.m.

Students are now being released to their parents, and all schools are closed.

The student has not been identified. His condition has also not been released.

