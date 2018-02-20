Hot Soup In Less Than 6 Minutes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whipped Cream (Yield: 1 cup)

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

1 T sugar

Directions:

Place all the ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the blade base. Select Variable 1. Start the machine and increase to its highest speed. Blend for 10 to 15 seconds.

Chef Notes: Add a teaspoon of any flavoring you like to make this just the way you like it (vanilla extract, espresso powder, raspberry powder)

Carrot Soup (Yield: 3 ¼ cup)

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cup carrots, chopped

½ cup red bell pepper, chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled

¼ cup onion, chopped

1 small piece fresh ginger root

4 sprigs fresh cilantro

½ teaspoon garam masala

1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ vegetable bouillon cube

16 ounces water

Directions:

In a large bowl toss the carrots, pepper, garlic, onion, ginger, cilantro and garam masala with the extra virgin olive oil and place on a sheet tray. Place tray in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven and roast for 25 to 30 minutes. Allow mixture to cool completely, place mixture with bouillon cube into a freezer safe bag and seal. When ready to use, remove bag from freezer and allow to thaw. Place water and carrot mixture into the Vitamix container and secure the lid. Select Variable 1. Start the machine, slowly increase to its highest speed. Blend for 5 minutes and 45 seconds. Serve immediately.

Chef notes: For a faster soup start with hot water.

