CLEVELAND-February is 'Heart Health Month.' This is the perfect time to remind all of us to take care of our hearts.

For the tiniest of high risk patients, there is now an app to help with watching over the heart health of little ones.

FOX 8's Natalie Herbick shows us an idea a nurse practitioner from University Hospitals Rainbow Babies

and Children's Hospital had and worked with Lotus Health to create the app now being used in hospitals across the country.