CLEVELAND - The potential record-setting warmth today will mean much less ice on Lake Erie by mid-week:

Here are the highs to beat today:

While the first round of rain is tapering off, this wet pattern will host a number of rainy days between now and Saturday, meaning rainfall totals that may exceed 2″ in much of Ohio in the next few days.

Here is a look at the hour-by-hour forecast through the afternoon:

Enjoy the extremely mild weather today!