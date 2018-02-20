East Cleveland bank robbed at gunpoint

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – An East Cleveland bank was robbed at gunpoint just after 10:30 Tuesday morning.

The FBI says that three black males arrived at the bank in a black Honda Accord, which turned out to have been carjacked from Euclid earlier in the week.

Two of the suspects came into the bank. One held a gun to the head of a security guard, the other demanded money from the teller.

Both suspects were described by witnesses as very young, with skinny builds and were about 5’9″-5’10” tall. The suspect with the gun was wearing a blue surgical mask. They were driven away by the third suspect in the stolen car.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI or the East Cleveland Police Department. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible and tips may remain anonymous.