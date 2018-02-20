Cleveland police work to ID suspect who attacked store owner

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify the man it says attacked a store owner last month.

It happened on Jan. 31 at the Asia Plaza on Payne Avenue in Cleveland.

The victim was walking into his jewelry store when a man approached him from behind. Police said the suspect sprayed the victim with pepper spray and ran away.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspect, who is wanted for felonious assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5318. Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County accepts anonymous tips at 216-252-7463 or by texting “TIP657” to 274637.