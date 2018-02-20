Cleveland police looks for victims of woman’s alleged fake cancer, pregnancy claims

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police continues to investigate allegations of fraud against the wife of a former police officer.

Dawn Brown is suspected of making false claims about her medical condition and using it to solicit donations. Even members of the police union were led to believe she was dying of cancer and hosted a blood drive to help.

A warning about Brown was posted at Fairview Hospital’s birthing center earlier this month. According to the poster, she is, “Currently running an ongoing scam involving a fake pregnancy.” It also warns that Brown could try and take a baby from the hospital.

Dawn Brown’s husband, Kenneth Brown, retired from the Cleveland Division of Police on Feb. 7.

On Tuesday, police said investigators are gathering evidence and working to identify victims of this fraud.

Anyone who believes they contributed to the fundraisers or has information on this case should call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5346.

Continuing coverage of this story here