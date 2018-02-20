Car in deadly Shaker Heights chase was stolen from man delivering meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The car involved in a deadly Shaker Heights police chase was stolen from a man delivering meals to the needy on Cleveland’s west side.

Shaker Heights officers attempted to pull over the car Tuesday morning, police said. That's when officers learned it was reported stolen in a robbery on West 105th Street.

The car increased speed and the officer followed. The driver tried to make a turn from Harvard Avenue onto East 151st Street and hit a tree. Both people, a man and a woman, inside the vehicle were killed.

Gregg Putzbach, the owner of the car, was using it to deliver meals for his job with a catering company Monday morning. Putzbach said he was outside a home and about to get out when two men pulled him out of the car.

“It kind of puts me in fear to even get back in the car and drive. Or knowing that I might have to watch myself or does anybody have to watch themselves just doing their normal daily functions and to have something scary like that happen,” Putzbach said.

Putzbach said he saw the live stream on FOX 8’s Facebook page of the chase crash scene and wondered if he was seeing his car, but wasn’t entirely sure.

Police have not released the names of the two killed in the crash.