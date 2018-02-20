After a day of record highs, temperatures will start to fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Virtually every reporting station in NEOhio came in with a new record high temperature on Tuesday:

CLEVELAND 73

AKRON-CANTON 74

MANSFIELD 72

YOUNGSTOWN 72

More showery and thundery weather will hit NE Ohio Wednesday. This wet pattern will host a number of rainy days between now and Sunday resulting in rainfall totals that may exceed 2″ in much of Ohio.

The subtraction of Lake Erie’s ice coverage will be reflective of the latest warm spell. Here’s a look at what’s expected by the beginning of the weekend: