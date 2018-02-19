Widespread rain as temperatures warm up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Widespread rain has inundated the area. It becomes more scattered in the afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts north.

Quite a bit of rain is expected and we’ll monitor the flooding situation. Computer models are grinding out quite a bit of liquid precipitation. However, had this been snow and presuming a 10 to 1 ratio, we could have had 2 feet of snow on the ground by Wednesday!

A flood warning continues for Killbuck Creek until further notice.

There is also a flood watch for Ottawa through Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the rain Monday, highs reach around 60° this evening.

We’re warming up! And, it doesn’t stop there; we could have record-breaking warmth Tuesday.

