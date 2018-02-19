Weather suspends skiing at Boston Mills, Brandywine, Alpine Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENINSULA, Ohio -- If you were planning on heading to one of the popular ski resorts in our area, you'll have to hang up your skis, at least for a few days.

Boston Mills/Brandywine/Alpine Valley announced operations will be suspended Monday through Wednesday.

The reason? "We are preserving snow to push through this adverse weather in an attempt to extend our season," they wrote on Facebook.



Alpine Valley will also be closed Thursday, reopening Friday at 1 p.m.

Boston Mills/Brandywine will reopen Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

The Facebook post continues by saying: "Let’s push through so we can enjoy some spring-like skiing conditions on the other side 💥"

Temperatures are expected to be around 60° Monday with record-high warmth expected Tuesday.

**More stories, here** Learn more about Brandywine in the video, above.

41.241167 -81.552618