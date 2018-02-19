Uber Eats driver accused of killing customer turns himself in

ATLANTA – An Uber Eats driver suspected of shooting a customer to death Saturday night in Atlanta has turned himself in, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police arrested 36-year-old Robert Bivines Monday afternoon in the murder of Ryan Thornton, 30.

Police said the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. in the wealthy Buckhead district after Thornton placed a food order via his smart phone app.

JUST IN: Uber Eats driver accused of shooting customer had been working for company for only 1 week. https://t.co/nYWHQVdRc5 pic.twitter.com/rIciG9Tplt — AJC (@ajc) February 19, 2018

“The victim went down to meet the driver, received his order and began walking away from the vehicle,” police said. “As the victim was walking away, it appears words may have been exchanged between he and the delivery driver. Shots were apparently fired from the delivery vehicle, striking the victim.”

The driver fled in a white Volkswagen, police said. Thornton suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the paper.

Thornton’s uncle told WXIA that his nephew “was a good boy” who had recently started a new job after receiving a political science degree from Morehouse College.

Uber Eats customer ID'd as search continues for driver wanted in deadly shooting in Buckhead. https://t.co/xzXa20vJAz pic.twitter.com/I0n8jYgBmW — AJC (@ajc) February 19, 2018

Uber Eats released this statement: “We are shocked and saddened by this news. We are working with Atlanta Police, and our hearts go out to the families of those involved.”

Uber Eats is a food delivery app that allows customers to order food from local restaurants, delivered by drivers who Uber hires as contractors. Drivers have to undergo a basic criminal background check.

The company prohibits drivers from carrying firearms to “ensure that everyone has a safe and reliable ride.”

CNN contributed to this report.