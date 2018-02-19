Supper club’s menu selection for serial killer discussion called into question

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The story of serial killer Anthony Sowell is a major, yet dark chapter in Cleveland’s history. The infamous murders of eleven women will be the topic at a downtown supper club later this week. But for some, the menu might not sound so appetizing.

July 2011, 51-year-old Anthony Sowell was convicted of killing eleven women, whose decomposed bodies were found in and around his home on Imperial Avenue in Cleveland in October 2009.

The killings happened over more than a two-year span, and made him one of the most notorious serial killers in Cleveland history.

Wednesday, an author and filmmaker will discuss the case at a dinner party at the Music Box Supper Club on the West Bank of the Flats. The menu includes"Heart of Romaine, Pasta Puttanesca and Lady Fingers."

Music Box vice president Mike Miller, who runs the series, told Fox 8 over the phone that he understands some people could find the menu distasteful, but he says it is not meant to offend anyone.

He says over two years, they have had various topics, from football to haunted houses and that the menu matches the topic he says "all in the good fun."

Some people feel the menu selection is insensitive, but Mike says the series teaches people about important moments in Cleveland history.

He says during a discussion of the infamous torso murders from the 1930s, lady fingers were also served and there were no complaints.

Mike says the series is a light-hearted approach to serious story, but the goal is to educate and inform.

Miller says in the future, they will think more about the menu selections, but once again said it is not meant to be insensitive.

