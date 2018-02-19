Rally set downtown today as part of effort to ban assault-style weapons in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A rally is set for Monday to launch an effort to ban assault-style weapons in Ohio.

The rally follows last week's school shooting in Florida, in which 17 people were shot and killed by a former student.

The rally will take place on the front steps of Cleveland City Hall, in the same spot where an assault weapons ban was enacted in 1991. It was overturned 19 years later.

Former Cleveland Mayor Dennis Kucinich and Akron Councilwoman Tara Samples will be there with their model state-wide ban resolution.

This comes just one day after Gov. John Kasich called on President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and the leaders of both parties to work together to pass common sense gun control legislation.

He wants increased background checks, closing loopholes that allow immediate sales at gun shows and also person-to-person sales of firearms. Kasich also said there needs to be more of a focus on mental health illness and keeping guns out of the hands of those who are mentally ill.

Continuing coverage.