Rain likely, thunder and milder temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A RIVER FLOOD WARNING continues for Killbuck Creek until this evening. More rain is on the way this week…with above average rainfall expected stay tuned for additional FLOOD ALERTS.

Widespread rain arrives this morning and becomes more scattered in the afternoon as a warm front lifts through.

Despite the rain Monday highs will reach around 60° late afternoon into the evening.

We’re warming up! And, it doesn’t stop there…We could have record-breaking warmth Tuesday!

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast through early afternoon: