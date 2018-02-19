× One dead after shooting on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND – One person is dead after a shooting on Cleveland’s east side Monday afternoon.

Cleveland homicide detectives were called to Magnolia Avenue, where they found a male victim of a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead and the shooting was eventually determined to have occurred near East 105th and Superior.

Homicide detectives were called and an investigation continues.

Although the victim was found in the area of Case Western Reserve University, the police say the shooting is not connected to the campus.