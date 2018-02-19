Missing: Austin Soinski-Deluca

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREETSBORO, Ohio -- FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Austin Soinski-Deluca, 15, was last seen Feb. 8 in Streetsboro.

She is described as being 5'1" and weighs about 85 pounds.

She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Streetsboro police at 330-626-4976.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.