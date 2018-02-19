Man arrested after allegedly trading fake gold bars for rifles

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Canton man has been arrested after being accused of trading fake gold bars for three rifles.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified of a theft in the city of Green on Feb. 14. The victim, a Toledo resident, said he’d responded to an advertisement of an individual who was selling one-ounce gold bars.

The victim subsequently agreed to trade three rifles in exchange for what he thought were gold bars.

After the exchange was made the victim realized that the gold was fake.

The sheriff’s office was able to identify the suspect as Larry T. Carman. Carman was found in a hotel in the city of green, and authorities located the three rifles along with three handguns, ammunition, replica gold bullion and narcotics in his hotel room.

Carman, 29, was arrested and charged with theft. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.

Further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.