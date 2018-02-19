I TEAM: more shake-up at juvenile jail after riot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned of more management changes at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center in the wake of a riot there last month.

Two top administrators have been reassigned and given big pay cuts. And this comes after the woman at the top, Karmin Bryant, suddenly retired.

Teen inmates caused $200,000 in damage and went wild until a sheriff’s department SWAT team moved in to take control.

That led the County Prosecutor and others to call for management changes at the Detention Center.

Now Juvenile Court confirms Deputy Court Administrator for Court Operations Dana Chavers has been moved to Magistrate at Large. The Court says his salary has gone from $115,486.71 to $97, 984.30.

Also, Deputy Superintendent for Detention Services Craig Bruehler has now been moved to Home Detention Officer. The Court says his salary has gone from $86, 956.09 to $61, 814.19.

Workers inside the lock-up believe they need more guards. We’ve also learned county officials have been talking to the state about ways to improve operations in the Cuyahoga Detention Center.

