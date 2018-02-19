‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Walter Johnson

Powerful messages from local students as we celebrate Black History Month.
Here is Walter Johnson's message:
"As a young black man, I recognize some of the same issues he fought against, and for, today..
I see the conflict, but I am a man of peace.
I see the suffering but I am going to fight to make this world a better place.
That's why I know I am Dr. King's dream.
I know there is value in everyone's life -- no matter your religion, your race, or where you come from.
Dr. King said we should be judged by the content of our character.
I agree, and that's why I celebrate his life and his legacy.
Thank you, Dr. King..
and thank you mom for loving me."