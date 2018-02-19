Hilarious! Watch two kids attempt ‘tall man’ trick to sneak into ‘Black Panther’ movie

CARSON, Ca. — Two gentlemen wanting to see the “Black Panther” got creative over the weekend in their quest to get a discount.

And lucky for us, Twitter user Pillsbury posted video of the whole debacle.

He and a friend in a “tall man disguise” got in line for tickets hoping to get a two-for-one deal.

Others in line were pretty entertained — but the cashier? Not so much.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

“Black Panther” brought in an estimated $201.8 million for its three-day debut in North America this weekend. That’s the fifth biggest opening of all time.