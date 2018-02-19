Hilarious! Watch two kids attempt ‘tall man’ trick to sneak into ‘Black Panther’ movie

CARSON, Ca. — Two gentlemen wanting to see the “Black Panther” got creative over the weekend in their quest to get a discount.
And lucky for us, Twitter user Pillsbury posted video of the whole debacle.
He and a friend in a “tall man disguise” got in line for tickets hoping to get a two-for-one deal.
Others in line were pretty entertained — but the cashier? Not so much.
“Black Panther” brought in an estimated $201.8 million for its three-day debut in North America this weekend. That’s the fifth biggest opening of all time.
