Here’s the info for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home drawing

Tickets go on sale for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home this Thursday starting at 6 am.

Each ticket costs $100 and a ticket enters you into a drawing to win a beautiful home in Rocky River valued at nearly $600 thousand.

If you buy a ticket on Thursday you also are entered to win a car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall and a beautiful hot tub from Lighthouse Pools and Spas.

You can buy your ticket at Fox8.com or by calling 1-800-834-5786. Don't call until then! Just make note of the number and be ready starting at 6am on Thursday.