CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Weeden Family Singers put their voices to work to help Fox 8 News in the Morning celebrate Black History Month.

The talented family is proud to carry on the legacy of their ancestor Dr. John Weeden with their music. Dr. Weeden was a well-known Baptist minister in Cleveland who often invited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Northeast Ohio to speak and to work on voter registration drives.

