Fergie breaks silence on controversial rendition of national anthem: I tried my best

LOS ANGELES — Fergie broke her silence to TMZ Monday on her controversial rendition of the national anthem before the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night.

The singer told TMZ, “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Some said her performance– described as jazzy and sexy– was memorable for all of the wrong reasons.

Her tempo and delivery left many at the Staples Center and at home wondering what was going on.

Golden State All-Star Draymond Green was seen with his mouth agape at the way Fergie was singing — before chuckling to himself after realizing that his reaction was being shared with the world.

Hoops commentator Charles Barkley joked later on TNT that he “needed a cigarette” after hearing Fergie sing.

