CLEVELAND -- Crews responded to a reported house explosion in Cleveland Monday afternoon.

Neil Durbin, with Dominion, tells FOX 8 News they received a call from the Cleveland Fire Department after 4 p.m. The house was under renovation and was vacant.

Cleveland fire officials say they are investigating the incident on Denison Avenue, but no cause has been determined yet.

The structure had significant damage and will be demolished.

No one was injured in the incident.