A company that makes bulletproof backpacks reported sales have increased following last week’s shooting at a Parkland, Florida school that left 17 people dead.

Bullet Blocker said sales of their bulletproof backpack are up 30% since the shooting.

The backpacks are made out of Kevlar. That’s the same material used to make bulletproof vests worn by law enforcement.

The backpacks weight about 4 and a half pounds. They range in price between $200 – $500.

