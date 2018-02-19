Authorities search for Kansas 5-year-old who vanished from his home Saturday

WICHITA, Kansas — Police in Wichita are searching for a 5-year-old boy who reportedly vanished from his home Saturday.

The Wichita Eagle reports Lucas Hernandez went missing Saturday evening. Lucas’ step-mother, 26, called police at 6:15 p.m. and said she’d last seen the boy at around 3 p.m. in his bedroom prior to her showering and falling asleep.

Authorities searched nearby parks and streets in the area of his home.

Two relatives told the Wichita Eagle that there have been concerns about the boy’s welfare in the past.

Police say they have found no evidence that indicates the boy was abducted.

