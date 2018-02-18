× Vigil planned to honored two slain Westerville police officers

WESTERVILLE, Ohio– Two Westville police officers were laid to rest on Friday, but the community continues to honor them.

A vigil is planned Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Westerville.

Officers Eric Joering, 39 and Anthony Morelli, 54, were shot and killed while responding to a 911 hang-up for a domestic dispute on Saturday. The returned fire and wounded the suspect, who remains hospitalized.

Hundreds of officers from across the country attended the joint funeral on Friday and participated in the miles-long procession.

Morelli was a 30-year veteran with two children, including a daughter who is getting married this summer. Joering, a 16-year police veteran, had three young daughters.

