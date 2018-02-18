× Two dead in weekend shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Two people were killed in five shootings in Cleveland this weekend. Four others were injured.

The Cleveland Division of Police released information about the shootings Sunday morning.

Saturday at 4:22 a.m.: A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face. It happened on St. Clair Avenue near East 141st Street. That’s right by Coit Park. The victim was taken to University Hospitals, where he died.

Saturday at 8:28 p.m.: A man was shot in the arm on East 159th Street in the South Collinwood neighborhood. The victim is 55 years old.

Saturday at 9:41 p.m.: A 16-year-old was shot in the face on West 32nd Street. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Saturday at 11:04 p.m.: Two men were shot on Rugby Avenue.This is just a few blocks from the Saturday morning shooting that killed a man. The victims, ages 31 and 38, were taken to University Hospitals.

Sunday at 4:01 a.m.: A man suffered a gunshot wound to the face on Lamontier Avenue near East 102nd Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s report, the victim is 32-year-old Sharda Elmore.

In addition to the shootings, a body was found burning on Laisy Avenue near East 93rd Street. The remains were in a pile of rubbish in the driveway of a vacant house, Cleveland fire officials said. The victim was possibly male.

41.499320 -81.694361