Prisoner escapes from Brooklyn police department booking bench

BROOKLYN, Ohio – Brooklyn police are searching for a suspect who escaped from their custody Sunday afternoon.

Police tell Fox 8 that the suspect had been arrested for shoplifting at Home Depot. The crime itself is only a misdemeanor, but the man did have some other warrants out for other thefts, drugs and for failure to appear in court.

The suspect was sitting on the department’s booking bench when he was able to slip out of a wrist cuff. He remained seated for a few more minutes before looking around and then running out the back door.

Police do not consider him to be a danger.