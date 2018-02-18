Ohio Gov. Kasich: ‘No confidence’ Congress will address guns

Ohio Governor John Kasich (R-OH), speaks to reporters after a closed meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, on February 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Kasich is in Washington for the National Governors Association meetings. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich said the deadly school shooting on Wednesday should be a rallying moment for the nation on guns, but that he predicted Congress would not live up to the task.

“Do I think they can do anything on guns? I hope they prove me wrong and they can because I have no confidence in them,” Kasich said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Kasich said he thought it was possible to push for some measures at the state and local level, like background checks and increased attention to mental illness, while Washington would not move from the status quo.

“I’m not calling for some outright ban,” Kasich said. “I’m talking about small steps that can be taken that can be effective, and the Congress ought to do it. I just don’t — I don’t have any confidence in them. I don’t think most Americans do.”

