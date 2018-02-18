Increasing doses of sun, not as cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A RIVER FLOOD WARNING continues for Killbuck Creek until Sunday afternoon. More rain is on the way next week…with above average rainfall expected stay tuned for additional FLOOD ALERTS.

Snow has pushed east of the area. This one went as expected. Most of the area received a coating with some isolated spots around 1″.

Snow showers ended around midnight. Clouds will gradually clear. Lows around 30 degrees this morning.

The sunshine is back this afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 40’s. Warmer air on the way! In fact, we could break some records Tuesday.

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast: