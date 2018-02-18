Dash cam video shows stolen car crashing after chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS—Dashcam video of a high-speed chase was released on Sunday by Willoughby Hills police.

Footage shows the Valentine’s Day incident as a crowded SUV weaves in and out of traffic through two counties in the middle of the afternoon.

Four young people were in the SUV and police said when trying to pull them over, they just would not stop. Authorities ran registration on the vehicle and it came up stolen. They also said the person behind the wheel wasn’t legally able to be behind the wheel; a police report details the 16-year-old driver did not have a valid license.

Police noticed the 2012 Toyota RAV 4 near the McDonald’s parking lot on Bishop Road and said the bumper ‘appeared to almost pop off the vehicle’.

Officer said they were on high alert initially because of recent armed carjackings in the area.

Just before 2:30 pm, the chase ensued down Chardon Road for more than three miles, through Richmond Heights and into the city of Euclid.

The dashcam video shows the driver blowing his right front tire but keeps going more than 50 miles per hour.

The suspect eventually gets to the intersection of Chardon Road and Euclid Avenue, loses control, crashing onto its side by a guard rail.

Police said four people were in the vehicle that crashed on Wednesday, two of them juveniles.

The impact of the crash knocked down a fire hydrant, and the upside down SUV rested just feet away from Euclid Central Middle School. Police said everyone who was in the stolen vehicle survived and thankfully no one else was hurt because of the decisions made the day.

Jordon L. Williams was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. He’s expected to appear in Willoughby Municipal Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Three others involved in the case have charges pending.