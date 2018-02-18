Clouding up, rain moving in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A RIVER FLOOD WARNING continues for Killbuck Creek until Tuesday evening. More rain is on the way this week…with above average rainfall expected stay tuned for additional FLOOD ALERTS.

Clouds increase tonight and widespread rain arrives Monday morning and become more scattered in the afternoon as a warm front lifts through. Despite the rain Monday highs will reach around 60 degrees late afternoon into the evening. We’re warming up! And, it doesn’t stop there…We could have record-breaking warmth Tuesday!