Building where Florida school shooting took place likely to be demolished

PARKLAND, FL – Officials say the Florida school building where a deadly shooting took place is likely to be torn down.

Broward County school officials have had preliminary discussions with top legislators about the idea of tearing down the three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, where the attack took place and putting a memorial on the site. A new building would be built elsewhere on the school campus.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told local media outlets that the school building where the shooting took place should never be reopened.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. It will also be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Broward County School District said Sunday that the aim is for staff to return to campus by the end of the week.

However, school officials say there will be no classes Thursday and Friday while teachers and possibly students have time to come together and meet with counselors if they wish.

State Sen. Bill Galvano, a top Republican, toured the building on Thursday. Galvano says he supports having the state help pay to raze the building and replace it. He said it could cost as much as $30 million.

