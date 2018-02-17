Some snow showers overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A RIVER FLOOD WARNING continues for Killbuck Creek until Sunday afternoon. More rain is on the way next week…with above average rainfall expected stay tuned for additional FLOOD ALERTS.

Tracking a round of snow now through midnight. Most of the area will receive a coating with some isolated spots around 1″.

Snow showers come to an end around midnight then clouds gradually clear. Overnight lows around 30 degrees.

The sunshine is back Sunday afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 40’s. Warmer air on the way! In fact, we could break some records Tuesday.