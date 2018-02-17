Snow showers this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A RIVER FLOOD WARNING continues for Killbuck Creek until Sunday afternoon. More rain is on the way next week…with above average rainfall expected stay tuned for additional FLOOD ALERTS.

CLEVELAND - We’re watching the next panhandle system late today/Sunday morning. Perhaps some light candy coatings are possible north, with and inch or two possible south of Canton.

Click here for the full forecast page.

Here’s a computer forecast of snow amounts expected through Sunday morning.

We have around 90% coverage on Lake Erie right now. As the mild air returns early next week, the ice on Lake Erie will quickly disappear.