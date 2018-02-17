Police search for man accused of shooting, killing 4-year-old girl in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a four-year-old girl in Akron Friday night.

Darnell L. Bitting, 31, of Akron, faces charges of murder and weapons under disability. Described as being 6’3″ tall and weighing 240 pounds, Bitting is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Akron police, officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Mercer Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 2008 Dodge Avenger with four female children, ages 7, 6, 4 and 3, inside the car with their grandmother.

The children’s mother reported she pulled up in front of a house on Mercer Avenue. She got out of the car and approached the house to “retrieve some property.” When no one answered the door, she broke out several windows.

That’s when Bitting is accused of coming out of the house with a rifle. He then alleged fired one shot, striking her car. The grandmother, who was in the passenger seat at the time, got into the driver’s seat and drove the car down the street.

The 4-year-old girl was sitting in the back seat behind the driver’s seat and was struck by the rifle round.

She was taken to the hospital but died.

Anyone with information on Bitting’s whereabouts is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.