Ohio AG appealing decision that would keep child killer off death row

WARREN -- The Ohio Attorney General is appealing a decision by the U.S. Sixth District Court of Appeals that would keep a convicted child killer off of death row.

The A.G.'s Office filed the appeal Friday, seeking a review of the ruling by the three-judge panel that determined that Danny Lee Hill was too mentally deficient to face the death penalty.

“I am very grateful to Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins for asking for the appeal and to our Attorney General Mike DeWine for filing the appeal, “ said Miriam Fife, the mother of Hill’s victim.

Raymond Fife was 12 years old when he was killed in Warren. His mother last saw him alive on Sept. 10, 1985 when he left on his bike and headed to a Boy Scout meeting.

Prosecutors and police say Danny Lee Hill, who was 18 at the time, and Timothy Combs, who was 17, attacked, raped, tortured and murdered Fife.

Both were convicted of aggravated murder and several other charges.

Since Combs was a juvenile he was sentenced to life in prison. Hill was sent to death row.

Hill’s attorneys, however, have filed numerous motions saying his IQ is low and he is too intellectually disabled to be executed. A federal appeals court agreed with them earlier this month.

But Watkins has told Fox 8 the state courts have already heard Lee’s claims and upheld the death sentence.

