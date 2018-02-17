LIVE: ‘Save the Perry Nuclear Power Plant Rally’ being held at Perry High School



PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A rally is being held at Perry High School today to advocate keeping the Perry Nuclear Power Plant open.

According to a press release, the rally will take place in the high school’s Goodwin Theatre. It’s being held by Perry Superintendent Jack Thompson and Lake County Commissioner Jerry Cirino.

“This issue is about energy policy and community economics,” said Cirino. “We want to inform the

community on both aspects of this issue and let everyone know what they can do before a final decision

is made,” he said.

Continuing coverage here.