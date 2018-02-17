× Like father, like son: Larry Nance Jr channels dad in NBA Dunk contest

LOS ANGELES – Like father, like son!

Larry Nance, Jr. tried to do what his father did back in 1984 and win the slam dunk context during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Before Nance, Jr took the floor he worked a bit of a quick-change. He put on his father’s Phoenix Suns #22 uniform and then channeled his dad with dad’s signature dunk in the opening round of the contest.

In his second attempt, he got a nearly perfect score, 49, for his baseline dunk.

For his third dunk, he actually brought Senior out on to the floor, having him toss him the ball before throwing the hammer down on a windmill-style dunk. His score for this one was 46.

And then in the championship round, Nance did it: scoring a perfect 50 with his dunk. He finished the competition with a 96 but lost by just 2 points to Utah’s Donovan Mitchell (who was wearing a Vince Carter jersey).