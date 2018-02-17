Jump on it! Chardon officer joins high school dance team for 80s routine — and it’s epic!

CHARDON, Ohio — The Chardon High School dance team featured a special guest at Friday night’s basketball game, and the result was outstanding!

Chardon police officer and school resource officer Mike Shaw joined them on the court for an 80s dance routine.

Wearing a pink tie, he joined them for songs like “Footloose,” “Hey Mama,” “Jump on It” and “Brass Monkey.”

Shaw posted the video on YouTube, thanking the team for inviting him, saying: “What a better way for an officer to spend time with the kids…while entertaining the community!”

