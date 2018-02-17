He’s back! Indians sign OF Rajai Davis to minor-league deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rajai Davis is back!
The Cleveland Indians have signed Davis to a minor league deal with a non-roster invite.
MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian reported that Davis was at Tribe camp Saturday. Edwin Encarnacion was also there.
The Indians’ Lonnie Chisenhall told Bastian: “We’re getting the band back together.”
Davis is one of the players who helped the Cleveland Indians get to the World Series.
The Indians did not make a qualifying offer to Davis back in November 2016. The 36-year-old led the American League with 43 steals. Davis provided an amazing moment in Game 7 of the World Series when he connected on a two-run homer in the eighth inning.
