He’s back! Indians sign OF Rajai Davis to minor-league deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rajai Davis is back!

The Cleveland Indians have signed Davis to a minor league deal with a non-roster invite.

He's baaaaaaaaaack. We've signed Raj to a minor league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training. pic.twitter.com/bX0h3UinsA — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 17, 2018

MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian reported that Davis was at Tribe camp Saturday. Edwin Encarnacion was also there.

The Indians’ Lonnie Chisenhall told Bastian: “We’re getting the band back together.”

Rajai Davis is in Tribe camp. Said Chisenhall: “We’re getting the band back together.” Indians haven’t announced anything, but hearing it’s a Minor League deal with non-roster invite. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) February 17, 2018

Davis is one of the players who helped the Cleveland Indians get to the World Series.

The Indians did not make a qualifying offer to Davis back in November 2016. The 36-year-old led the American League with 43 steals. Davis provided an amazing moment in Game 7 of the World Series when he connected on a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

